Brunswick County Courts adjust to new schedule following order from Chief Justice

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In light of the decision by Chief Justice Cherie Beasley to postpone all in-person court proceedings for 30 days made last week, Brunswick County Superior Court Judge Jason C. Disbrow issued an update for all court cases in Brunswick County.
According to a press statement, “All Superior Court and District Court proceedings be scheduled or rescheduled for a date no sooner than January 15, 2021, unless:
- The proceeding will be conducted remotely;
- That the proceeding is necessary to preserve the right to due process of law (e.g., a first appearance or bond hearing, the appointment of counsel for an indigent defendant, a probation hearing, a probable cause hearing, etc.);
- The hearing is for the purpose of obtaining emergency relief (e.g., a domestic violence protection order, temporary restraining order, juvenile custody order, judicial consent to juvenile medical treatment order, civil commitment order, etc.); or
- The senior resident superior court judge determines that the proceeding can be conducted under conditions that protect the health and safety of all participants.”
Offices in the county courthouse will operate on a limited schedule .
“For any additional information call your attorney or contact the clerk of superior court,” the release concludes.
