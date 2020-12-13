Leland to consider transfer of nearly $1 million for legal fees accrued in H2GO lawsuit

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - When the outgoing board of H2GO transferred all of the water utility’s assets to the Town of Belville in an attempt to save plans for a proposed reverse osmosis plant it prompted a three-year legal process between Belville, the Town of Leland, and H2GO.
Eventually, a judge sided with the Town of Leland saying the transfer was illegal, but the victory for Leland comes with a hefty price tag - nearly $1 million in legal fees.
“In December of 2017, the Town Council authorized the filing of a civil action against the Town of Belville and the Sanitary District to seek, among other things, a Court declaration that the purported transfer of all the Sanitary District’s assets to the Town of Belville was illegal, null, and void,” according to the Leland Town Council agenda.
Now, the Town of Leland is preparing a transfer of funds that will take $985,824 from its public utility fund and transfer it to the general fund to cover legal costs associated with the lawsuit.
Since the legal fees came from a lawsuit related to the town’s public utilities town staff is suggesting the town take the money from the related fund instead of the general fund.
The Town Council will meet on Dec. 17 to discuss the transfer.
