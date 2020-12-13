Four buildings damaged in Sunday morning fire in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews in Southport responded to fire on Southgate Blvd. Sunday morning.
According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m.
Assistant Fire Chief Todd Coring said the homeowner called 911 when his building was on fire. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
One building was on fire, but it spread to three others. The initial building is a total loss, two others have moderate damage, and the fourth has some minor damage.
As of around 8:00 a.m., crews cleared the scene and reopened the roads.
No word on what caused the fire.
