Four buildings damaged in Sunday morning fire in Southport
The Southport Fire Department put out this fire and cleared the scene around 8 Sunday morning. (Source: Todd Coring)
By Gabrielle Williams | December 13, 2020 at 8:37 AM EST - Updated December 13 at 8:52 AM

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews in Southport responded to fire on Southgate Blvd. Sunday morning.

According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m.

STRUCTURE FIRE - units on the scene - keep area clear if possible - 4 exposures multiple apparatus in roadways - Southgate Blvd off Long Beach Rd

Posted by Southport Fire Department on Sunday, December 13, 2020

Assistant Fire Chief Todd Coring said the homeowner called 911 when his building was on fire. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

One building was on fire, but it spread to three others. The initial building is a total loss, two others have moderate damage, and the fourth has some minor damage.

As of around 8:00 a.m., crews cleared the scene and reopened the roads.

No word on what caused the fire.

