First Alert Forecast: rain chances ramp up as the weather remains mild

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday! Yesterday turned out to be a gorgeous mid-December day with plenty of sunshine and mild highs in the lower 70s in Wilmington. Here’s what you can expect for the rest of the weekend...
-Mild upper 60s and locally lower 70s are in the forecast for high temperatures again on Sunday. While these are well above average for mid-december, the record high for Wilmington for Sunday is 80 degrees. Therefore, no challenge to the daily benchmark.
-Rain chances will be low, but non-zero, and will vary as an active subtropical jet stream pattern brings deeper moisture back to the area. In addition, Monday could feature a couple gusty storms ahead of a cold front.
-Temperatures take another chilly turn by the early to middle of next week with afternoon temperatures falling back to the seasonably chilly 50s to near 60 during the day and frosty 30s and 40s at night. Another system arrives mid week with another good shot at rain.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any spot you like. And thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.