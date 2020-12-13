First Alert Forecast: mild and rainy Monday, chilly and dry Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! After a gorgeous weekend, there are a few changes to keep in mind as the new week begins. A cold front will bring changes early in the week and then the next weather maker will be an area of low pressure to watch midweek.
Rain chances will rise Monday as an active subtropical jet stream pattern brings deeper moisture back to the area. In addition, Monday could feature a couple gusty storms ahead of a cold front.
Temperatures take another chilly turn by the early to middle of next week with afternoon temperatures falling back to the seasonably chilly 50s to near 60 during the day and frosty 30s and 40s at night. Another system arrives mid week with another good shot at rain.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any spot you like. And thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
