UNCW hosts virtual graduation ceremony in response to COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Things will look a little different for the graduates of the University of North Carolina Wilmington this year. The school will have an nontraditional graduation ceremony Saturday due to COVID-19.
“Today is all about our graduates. UNCW is proud to celebrate them and their accomplishments during a difficult year. Preparing special commencement boxes, which the university mailed to each graduate, and producing virtual ceremonies involved weeks of coordination by many campus offices. Faculty and staff across campus were eager to support this effort because we all wanted to honor the Class of 2020. Go Seahawks,” UNCW Spokeswoman Tricia Vance said.
The ceremony will be completely virtual this year and there will be no in-person attendees at all, according to the school.
“The UNCW Virtual Ceremonies will contain traditional ceremony elements including commencement speeches from the chancellor, provost and academic deans. Graduates will be individually recognized by their school or college via slides that contain their name and university honors (if applicable),” according to UNCW. “Ceremony livestreams will be accessible from the UNCW homepage and Ceremony Livestream page on Saturday, December 12. Both ceremonies will be fully close-captioned,” according to the school.
The event will start at 1 p.m. and once complete those videos will be online.
“Rebroadcasts of the ceremonies will be available on our Commencement Ceremony Video Archive at a later date,” according to UNCW.
