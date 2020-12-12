New Hanover County School board votes to delay ‘Plan A’ transition

“The Board of Education also voted unanimously to align the Restart Year-Round Calendars for Rachel Freeman School of Engineering and Snipes Academy of Arts & design with traditional school calendars for the first two weeks of the second semester. Freeman School of Engineering and Snipes Academy will also be in remote learning for all pre-K through grade 5 students from January 4-15. There will be no school on Monday, January 18, 2021 due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday,” the release concludes.