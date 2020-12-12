New Hanover County School board votes to delay ‘Plan A’ transition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Less than one week after approving a transition to Plan A for all elementary schools in the county, the board met Saturday at a special meeting and voted to delay that transition.
Plan A is the state’s term for in-person schooling and will now start Jan. 19 for all elementary school students in New Hanover County.
“Following the holiday break, the first two weeks of the second semester from Monday, January 4 through Friday, January 15 will be remote learning for all pre-K through grade 5 students. There will be no school on Monday, January 18, 2021 due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Plan A for pre-K through grade 5 students will begin on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Students in grades 6 through 12 will remain in Plan B,” according to a press release.
That wasn’t the only move the board made.
“The Board of Education also voted unanimously to align the Restart Year-Round Calendars for Rachel Freeman School of Engineering and Snipes Academy of Arts & design with traditional school calendars for the first two weeks of the second semester. Freeman School of Engineering and Snipes Academy will also be in remote learning for all pre-K through grade 5 students from January 4-15. There will be no school on Monday, January 18, 2021 due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday,” the release concludes.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.