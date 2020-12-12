Parents of young woman murdered Halloween night asks community to light a candle in her memory

Carly Rae Baron was murdered on Halloween night. Her parents are hoping the community will join them and light a candle Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in Carly's memory (Source: Mark and Crystal Baron)
By Frances Weller | December 12, 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The parents of a young woman murdered Halloween night are asking the community to light a candle Sunday, Dec. 13.

23-year-old Carly Rae Baron was shot and killed Halloween night following a verbal altercation that became violent after a traffic crash. The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Wrightsville Avenue.

21-year old Jacquan Jackson has been charged with first degree murder.

Mark and Crystal Baron, Carly’s parents, are hoping the Wilmington community will light a candle in memory of their daughter.

“Every time I light a candle, I remind my heart that even the smallest light can chase away the darkness,” says Crystal Baron. “And when the community joins together, it brings hope to many hurting hearts. We are asking the Wilmington community to share in lighting a candle and place it in their window in memory of Carly Rae Baron tomorrow, December 13, 2020.”

Carly Rae Baron was a student at UNCW studying to become a counselor to work with troubled kids
A group called The Compassionate Friends (TCF) organizes a Worldwide Candle Lighting Memorial Service every year. While the mission is global, the hope is millions across the United States will light a candle at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to honor sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren who have died at a young age.

