Newby wins race for N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice

“Chief Justice Beasley broke new barriers and helped create a more just courts system that put people first and always sought to ensure every North Carolinian equal access to the law,” said N.C. Democratic Chairman Wayne Goodwin in a released statement. “Throughout her dedicated, outstanding service over many years as Judge, Justice, and Chief Justice she has been an exemplar of what we strive to see in a fair, impartial, learned, and greatly-respected court. We extend our great appreciation for her leadership and public service, and know she will continue to play an integral role in moving our state forward.”