First Alert Forecast: mild and mostly dry this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you, friends! Be alert to some patchy fog first thing in the morning as temperatures and dew points ride neck and neck ahead to another afternoon across the Lower Cape Fear Region. Here’s what you can expect this weekend...
-Mild upper 60s and locally lower 70s are in the forecast for daily high temperatures. While these are well above average for mid-december, the record highs for Wilmington for Saturday and Sunday are 79 and 80 degrees, respectively. Therefore, no challenges to those daily benchmarks.
-Rain chances will be low, but non-zero, and will vary as an active subtropical jet stream pattern brings deeper moisture back to the area, particularly, late Sunday and Monday. In addition, Monday could feature a couple gusty storms ahead of a cold front.
-Temperatures take another chilly turn by the early to middle of next week with afternoon temperatures falling back to the seasonably chilly 50s to near 60 during the day and frosty 30s and 40s at night.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day outlook for any spot you like. And thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
