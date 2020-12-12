Additional unemployment benefits in North Carolina ends this month

“Without further Congressional action, the last payable week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) is the week ending Dec. 26, 2020,” according to the release. “PEUC extends state unemployment insurance benefits by up to 13 weeks after a person exhausts 12 weeks of state benefits. PUA provides benefits to people who are out of work as a direct result of COVID-19 and who have exhausted or are ineligible for state unemployment benefits, such as independent contractors and self-employed workers.”