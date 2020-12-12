Additional unemployment benefits in North Carolina ends this month

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Several programs put in place to help those dealing with unemployment are scheduled to come to an end according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.
“North Carolinians who are claiming unemployment benefits should be aware that three programs are scheduled to end in the coming weeks,” according to a press release.
Two of the programs will cease unless federal lawmakers take action to keep them going.
“Without further Congressional action, the last payable week for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) is the week ending Dec. 26, 2020,” according to the release. “PEUC extends state unemployment insurance benefits by up to 13 weeks after a person exhausts 12 weeks of state benefits. PUA provides benefits to people who are out of work as a direct result of COVID-19 and who have exhausted or are ineligible for state unemployment benefits, such as independent contractors and self-employed workers.”
The state program that allowed increased unemployment payments is also coming to a close.
“Under state law, the last week for which the Increased Benefit Amount (IBA) may be paid is also the week ending Dec. 26, 2020. IBA provides a $50 increase to the weekly unemployment benefit amount for eligible claimants for weeks from Sept. 6 through no later than Dec. 26, 2020,” according to the release.
Unemployment continues to be a problem as the pandemic continues, on Dec. 10 more than 5,000 people filed unemployment claims with the state, and 2.9 million claims have been made since March 15 of 2020.
“North Carolina currently qualifies for federal Extended Benefits (EB), which allows claimants to receive an extension of state unemployment insurance benefits for up to six weeks after they exhaust 12 weeks of state benefits and the 13-week federal PEUC extension. Extended Benefits are available during periods of high unemployment in a state, and the availability of these benefits is subject to change based on federal guidelines,” the release states.
