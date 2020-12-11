Wilmington woman gets 14 years in prison on federal drug charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington woman will spend 14 years in federal prison after law enforcement seized over 5,600 bags of heroin from her home last year.
Crystal Denise James, 30, was sentenced Thursday for “distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing heroin, acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl; possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing heroin, acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl; and felon in possession of a firearm”
Court documents state James was stopped by Wilmington police on Aug. 13, 2018, in a vehicle that was exceeding the speed limit. Officers searched James and found several bags of heroin in her front pocket. James reached into her back pockets and removed more bags of the drug. A total of 57 bags of a heroin and fentanyl mixture were seized.
From April 25, 2019 to June 6, 2019, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department used a confidential informant to make three controlled purchases of heroin and a mixture of heroin acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl from James.
Following the June 6, 2019, controlled purchase, law enforcement searched James’ residence and seized 5,639 bags of heroin (some of which contained acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl), $5,183 in cash, 86 grams of marijuana, a .22 caliber AR-15 style rifle and other manufacturing and packaging materials.
