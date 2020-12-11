UNCW trustees approve resolution in support of chancellor, ‘repudiating’ vote of censure by Faculty Senate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In a unanimous vote, members of the UNCW Board of Trustees pushed back on a move by the Faculty Senate to censure Chancellor Jose Sartarelli.
The vote, in form of a resolution in support of the chancellor, came as what several Trustees referred to as a “repudiation” of the faculty’s vote earlier this week.
Faculty members expressed their belief Sartarelli has failed in his duty to support diversity, community engagement and integrity on the campus. The vote came after Sartarelli was criticized for his response of “All lives matter” when students asked to paint a “Black Lives Matter” mural in response to the killing of George Floyd.
Trustees who spoke in support of the resolution expressed their frustration and said they were disappointed in the 51 faculty members who voted in favor of the censure.
Woody White, a trustee and now former county commissioner, said he didn’t think the board’s resolution went far enough.
Matthew Talone, while he voted to approve the resolution, said he doesn’t believe the situation was handled appropriately and that he hasn’t seen sufficient action by the chancellor with regard to the concerns students brought over the summer.
Others, however, said they wanted the move by the Trustees to be seen as one looking to unify the campus.
