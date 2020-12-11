UPDATE: Scene of wreck on South College Road is clear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of 5:15 p.m., the scene of a wreck around 4 p.m. Friday in the southbound turn lane leading to Shipyard from S. College Road opposite Long Leaf Park is causing some delays.
Several vehicles were involved and the turn lane is currently blocked by multiple police cruisers. Three vehicles sustained damage including one police car.
The officer in the damaged vehicle was on his way to assist another officer who was making an arrest further up the road.
Wilmington Police Department reported no serious injuries and said the State Highway Patrol is now investigating.
Traffic on both sides of the road is still slow as of 5 p.m. as officers work to clear the scene.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.