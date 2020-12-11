Police officer dies hours after shooting in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mount Holly police officer shot at a car wash in Gaston County Friday morning has died, Charlotte police say. The officer was among two others injured in the shooting.
Gaston County Communications confirms they received the call about an officer shot around 3:30 a.m. near the Mt. Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive. The area is off Highway 273 near Interstate 85.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers tried to engage with an armed breaking and entering suspect when the shots were exchanged between the subject and several Mount Holly officers. A Gaston County police officer was also involved.
The suspect and a Mount Holly police officer were shot, officials say, and at least one other person was hurt. Police say the officer was taken to Caromont Main with serious injuries. Just before 10:30 a.m., police said the officer died.
The man involved, identified by the Gaston County Magistrate’s Office as 24-year-old Joshua Funk, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Caromont Main with minor injuries. He was treated and taken to the Gaston County Jail. He faces charges of felony first-degree murder, according to online records.
The name of the officer involved is being temporarily withheld to ensure appropriate family notifications are made, police said.
At 8 a.m., there was still a heavy police presence and Beatty Drive was blocked. Police expect the area to be closed for several hours as detectives investigate.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. The Internal Affairs Bureau with the Mount Holly Police Department will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed during the incident, police say, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” CMPD tweeted.
