People in downtown Wilmington not happy about stay at home order

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First, Governor Cooper lowered capacity limits for restaurants and bars; now, his latest executive order is forcing them to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and to close at 10 p.m.
Some people in downtown Wilmington don’t think this is right.
“It’s not fair for them to spend their hard-earned money to get shut down,” said Lewis Blackburn. “When places like Lowe’s and Home Depot and these big corporations just get to run around doing whatever they want.”
“Wilmington is a family of small businesses,” added Ryan Niecicki. “I don’t know how it is around the rest of North Carolina and quite frankly I don’t care. This is my family and my family is struggling right now.”
Julia Ross is the general manager of Circa 1922, and believes business will drop after 9 p.m. once they can no longer serve alcohol.
“We’re probably not going to see business after alcohol sales is cut off,” said Ross. “Plus, I don’t think people are going to want to go out and eat when they’re worried about the 10 p.m. curfew. I think 9 o’clock will be the latest that people want to go out.”
Skylar Greene is a server at Bourbon Street and doesn’t believe that the new order will make a difference in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“Personally, I don’t think times have anything to do with the coronavirus,” said Greene. “I don’t understand how shutting down at nine as opposed to 11 is going to help anyone stay free from COVID. I think we should be wearing our masks and social distancing; that’s all I think we need to be doing.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.