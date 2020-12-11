New Hanover County man charged in federal child porn investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a federal child porn investigation.
Jason Joseph Doherty, 40, was taken into custody at a home on Jay Bird Circle and charged with eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, jail records indicate.
A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said the agency assisted Homeland Security Investigations in the case. Additional details were not immediately available.
Doherty was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $250,000 bond.
