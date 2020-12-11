MISSING: Teen last seen in Castle Hayne area

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A teenage girl last seen at 5313 Wood Haven Drive Friday, December 11, is missing.
Haley Jean Leonard (aka Jaxson) is 17 years old, 5′6″ and weighs around 120 lbs. She has green eyes and short, curly black hair with blue tint. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a black shirt and was wearing a silver necklace.
If you have any information regarding this missing person, call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (910) 798-4161.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.