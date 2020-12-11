Fort Fisher Aquarium wants you to name its newest baby loggerhead sea turtles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is inviting the public to help name two baby loggerhead sea turtles currently in the aquarium’s care.
The public can vote for their favorite name on the aquarium’s website through January 1.
Aquarium staff selected five names for the public to choose from: Crash, Kure, Kelp, Murtagh and Sylvester. The two winning names will be announced on January 8 on the aquarium’s social media accounts.
“Naming these animals helps create a personal connection for our guests to help them understand how their actions impact this species and other marine animals,” said Andy Gould, education curator for the aquarium.
The aquarium began caring for the tiny loggerheads after the animals were excavated from two nests earlier this year in Kure Beach.
Each summer the aquarium works in partnership with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and local sea turtle rescue organizations, accepting a limited number of new turtles that are found in the nest three days after hatching, but do not make the initial trek to the sea.
After the naming, the loggerhead hatchlings will remain in aquarium care until they are released in fall 2021.
