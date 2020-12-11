First Alert Forecast: mainly dry and mild through the early weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello to you on this Friday. As we look ahead to the final day of the work week and the weekend ahead, you’ll notice a few patterns emerging.
-Mild upper 60s and locally lower 70s are in the forecast for daily high temperatures. Quite the change from earlier this week when highs struggled to get to near 50.
-Rain chances will be low, but non-zero, and will gradually grow as an active subtropical jet stream pattern brings deeper moisture back to the Cape Fear Region. The highest odds for showers will present themselves Sunday night through Monday.
-Temperatures take another chilly turn by the early to middle parts of next week after the passage of a cold front. Afternoon temperatures will fall back to the seasonably chilly 50s to near 60 during the day and 30s and 40s at night.
-Temperatures take another chilly turn by the early to middle parts of next week after the passage of a cold front. Afternoon temperatures will fall back to the seasonably chilly 50s to near 60 during the day and 30s and 40s at night.
