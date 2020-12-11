2 facing drug-trafficking charges after three month sheriff’s office investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are behind bars on drug trafficking-related charges following a three month investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release, undercover agents conducted numerous controlled purchases of raw heroin from Kenneth Ray Hayes, 32, and Rasheed Ali Halley, 29, during the investigation.
On Dec. 5, a K-9 unit with the sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop on the suspects’ car in the area of 17th Street and located “trafficking” amounts of raw heroin and methamphetamine.
Vice detectives then executed a search warrant at a home on McClelland Drive and seized additional narcotics. In total, 130 grams of raw heroin, 60 grams of methamphetamine, and unspecified amounts of marijuana, Adderall and ecstasy pills.
Hayes was booked in jail on a $1.5 million bond while Halley received a $1.2 million bond. Both face dozens of drug-related charges.
