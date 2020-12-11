Court offices in New Hanover and Pender Counties will remain open, in-person court proceedings postponed

NEW HANOVER/PENDER COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) - Following the decision by Chief Justice Cherie Beasley to postpone all in-person court proceedings for 30 days, Chief District Court Judge J.H. Corpening shared updates to local court policies.
The emergency directive of the Chief Justice does not prohibit a judge or other judicial officer from conducting ex parte jurisdiction in chambers at the discretion of that judge or judicial officer.
Court offices in New Hanover and Pender Counties will remain open; however, attorneys and the public are strongly encouraged to communicate with staff by telephone and email. Also, while filings are permitted, it is recommended they are delayed for the 30-day period.
Some court business and payment of fines can be done online. See document below for details that pertain to individual courts.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.