WPD: Teen missing since Nov. 23 likely in New Hanover Co.
Landon Neal Harrelson (Source: WPD)
By WECT Staff | December 10, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 10:27 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teen who has been missing for more than two weeks is likely in New Hanover County, according to a Facebook post from the Wilmington Police Department.

Landon Harrelson, 15, was last seen by his family on Nov. 23.

Earlier this week, his father made an emotional plea for his son’s return.

“Just call me, man,” Neal Harrelson said. “It’s been 17 days. This is not you. You’ve never done nothing like this before. Please just listen man. Just call me. You don’t have to call nobody else. Please just call us so I don’t have to worry. If I just hear your voice, I’ll be fine. So, whatever you got going on, don’t do this to me. I’m trying to hold myself together and man I don’t know where you’re at. Please son, call me.”

Anyone with information on Landon Harrelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wilmington police at 910-343-3609.

Our detectives are working diligently on this case and following multiple leads and citizen tips. It's likely that Landon is in New Hanover Co. so please continue to be on the lookout. Thank you.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Thursday, December 10, 2020

