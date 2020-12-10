WPD makes significant arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Zaire McCarty Hines, 22, and Dominez Dezion Marbley, 23, were arrested for two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon for robbing two convenience stores in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Just after midnight Thursday, December 10, two men stole cash from a convenience store at 815 Greenfield Street and fled in a silver sedan.
At 1:58 a.m. Wilmington police responded to another armed robbery call from 108 S. 17th Street where suspects matching the same description indicated they were armed and demanded money from the clerk. After stealing cash from the register, they fled in a silver sedan.
The vehicle was tracked by officers with the Mobile Field Force leading them to the 1100 block of Greenfield Street where the suspects were arrested. The stolen cash was also found at the house.
Although the suspects had made motions as if they were armed at each robbery, police found they were not armed.
Hines and Marbley are being held under $100,000 secured bonds.
Officers from Wilmington Police Department (WPD) conducted a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, December 10 due to a suspended license.
The passenger jumped out of the stopped vehicle and fled on foot with a gun, police said. The driver fled in the vehicle.
The vehicle and driver were apprehended shortly afterward at 6th and Market Street and the driver, Dante Strong, 20, was arrested and charged with Felony Flee to Elude and Resist/Delay/Obstruct. He was booked into the NHC Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.
The passenger, 19-year-old Nahledge Vaughn, was apprehended and charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Carrying Concealed Weapon, Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Resist/Delay/Obstruct. He was booked into the NHC Jail without bond.
Earlier, on Wednesday, December 9, WPD stopped a vehicle at 5:15 p.m. for a stop sign violation. The driver, a juvenile, was carrying a gun. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Firearm by a Minor, Concealed Carry Weapon, and Possession of Firearm with an Altered Serial Number. He was placed in the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice.
