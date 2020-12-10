Wilmington police need help ID’ing hit-and-run, break-in, fraud suspects

Wilmington police need help ID’ing hit-and-run, break-in, fraud suspects
Wilmington police say the suspects pictured were involved in a fraud incident at the South Kerr Avenue Food Lion. (Source: WPD)
By WECT Staff | December 10, 2020 at 2:07 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 2:08 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying suspects in three separate cases.

In the first case, investigators are looking for two or three suspects (pictured below) they say were involved in an unspecified fraud incident at the Food Lion located on South Kerr Avenue.

Wilmington police say the suspects pictured were involved in a fraud incident at the South Kerr Avenue Food Lion.
Wilmington police say the suspects pictured were involved in a fraud incident at the South Kerr Avenue Food Lion. (Source: WPD)

The second case involves a man suspected of breaking into a vehicle on Market Street in November. No other details about the incident were released by the WPD.

The following suspect is wanted for breaking into a vehicle on Market St. in November. Anyone with information is...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Thursday, December 10, 2020

And the last case, police are seeking the driver of a 2010-2014 red Chevrolet Camaro V6 LT RS who is accused of hitting three cars at the intersection of Third and Meares streets on Dec. 6, and then fleeing the scene — which was caught on surveillance video.

Camaro Fleeing Scene of H&R

Police are seeking assistance with identifying the driver of this 2010-2014 Chevrolet Camaro V6 LT RS seen fleeing the scene of a three-car hit and run at S. 3rd St. & Mears St. on December 4. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609. Thank you.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Thursday, December 10, 2020

If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use the Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.