Wilmington police need help ID’ing hit-and-run, break-in, fraud suspects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying suspects in three separate cases.
In the first case, investigators are looking for two or three suspects (pictured below) they say were involved in an unspecified fraud incident at the Food Lion located on South Kerr Avenue.
The second case involves a man suspected of breaking into a vehicle on Market Street in November. No other details about the incident were released by the WPD.
And the last case, police are seeking the driver of a 2010-2014 red Chevrolet Camaro V6 LT RS who is accused of hitting three cars at the intersection of Third and Meares streets on Dec. 6, and then fleeing the scene — which was caught on surveillance video.
If you have any information, contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use the Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
