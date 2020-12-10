Whiteville police looking for ‘multiple’ suspects following Thursday afternoon shooting that left one injured

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - At least one person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Whiteville.
Officers with the Whiteville Police Department confirmed that shots were fired on Ward Street and at least one person hit by the gunfire. That person suffered only minor injuries.
Police added that they are looking for “multiple” suspects. No other details about the shooting have been released.
The gunfire erupted about two blocks south of nearby Central Middle School.
Marc Whichard, the superintendent of Whiteville City Schools, spoke with the News Reporter after the shooting and said the middle school was put into a lockdown at around 3 p.m. and students were held until they could be picked up by their parents or buses.
No other schools were affected.
If you have any information, contact the Whiteville Police Department at (910) 642-5111.
