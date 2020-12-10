Second arrest made in Columbus Co. murder

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A second arrest has been made in the murder of a man in Whiteville last month.
Tamika Shatavia Ford, 29, of Tabor City, has been charged with:
- Murder
- Attempted First Degree Murder
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
- Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Failure to Appear on a Misdemeanor
Ford is charged in the fatal shooting of Tristan Stavee on Sellers Town Road on Nov. 29. A second man, George Stump Sr., also was shot during the incident.
Last week, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that Mark Anthony Nelson had been arrested and charged with murder in the case.
