Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center preparing to receive COVID-19 vaccine

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, and Bladen County Hospital are all on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services list of 53 hospitals that will be getting the first round of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.
The race for a vaccine for COVID-19 has been going on for months and so has Novant Health’s work on how to distribute that vaccine once it’s received.
“We have also identified our team members that are in the priority Phase A from the North Carolina advisory committee on COVID-19 immunization program,” said Senior Vice President Pharmacy Services Becky Beane at Novant Health. “So, what we have done is taken that list of team members that are in the highest risk category...and we’re looking to how we even prioritize inside that list, so that we are immunizing the ones with the greatest risk first.”
Novant Health is also working with the Brunswick County Health Department to reach all those in Phase 1A.
“Phase 1A includes those at the highest risk for exposure of COVID-19,” said Beane. “So, that includes healthcare workers that have work duties that place them in areas where we might be treating COVID-19 patients. It also includes first responders.”
Once the vaccine is approved, Novant will start vaccinating at their location in Brunswick County. As the vaccine becomes more readily available, there are plans to open places where people can get the vaccine.
“We are going to have to expand access points as we get more supply, as we brought in that scope of people that will be eligible for the vaccine,” said Beane. “So, the plan is to continue to add access points as we roll out the various phases of administering.”
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center expects to have the vaccine just days after it is approved by the government.
