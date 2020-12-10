Non-profits win with WECT’s Giving Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thank you for making our Community Spotlight: Giving Tuesday 2020 coverage a success!
Margee Herring, Director of Public Relations for the Harrelson Center, has reported numerous gains from viewer generosity.
The Harrelson Center raised $30,000 on Giving Tuesday and through other fundraising efforts
Family Promise reported that 100% of their donations on Giving Tuesday came through ShareCapeFear.org
Communities in Schools raised three times more this Giving Tuesday than they did last year.
Soaring as Eagles received items from their wish list, increased traffic to their website, volunteer applications and financial support.
Community Counseling Center received two donations shortly after their interview.
Habitat received several donations via Facebook and direct online contributions.
Salvation Army reported:
- Angel Tree adoption is going strong
- Weller’s Wheels is exceeding expectations.
- Donations are steady and growing.
