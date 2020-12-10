New Details in SBI investigation into ‘signed’ Trump hats

During a previous auction, members say authentically signed Trump hats were auctioned off, adding to the belief the hats up for auction during the 2019 fundraiser were quite valuable, and not mass manufactured. Lisa Wilkins, the woman who ultimately won the hats, continued to believe they were authentic for months until she went to have them insured. During that process, she was shocked to find the signatures were digitally produced, and worth only a fraction of what she paid for them.