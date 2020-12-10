NCHSAA releases first draft of conference realignment plan for 2021-2025

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association NCHSAA released its first draft of the conference realignment plan for 2021-2025 on Thursday.
In the first draft the Mideastern Conference remains a split 3A/4A league (Ashley, Laney, New Hanover, Hoggard, South Brunswick, North Brunswick, West Brunswick, Topsail).
“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” said Commissioner Que Tucker in a NCHSAA news release. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”
Member schools may submit those concerns or suggestions to the NCHSAA through an online form by January 8th, 2021. The Realignment Committee will reconvene on January 13, 2021 to review submissions from schools and make adjustments as appropriate to the first draft.
The second draft of conference alignments will be sent to the membership on January 14, 2021. Once the second draft has been posted, schools will have the opportunity to submit an appeal in writing by January 21, 2021. All appeals will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.