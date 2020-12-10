NCDHHS releases list of hospitals getting first round of COVID-19 vaccines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday released the list of the 53 hospitals that will be getting the first round of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.
The agency previously announced the eleven hospitals that would get advance/early shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine which requires ultra-cold-storage space and could hold the vaccine pending final authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
According to the list released on Thursday, three hospitals in the Cape Fear Region will be the first to get the vaccine. New Hanover Regional Medical Center will get 2,925 doses of the vaccine, while Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Bladen County Hospital will each get 975 doses.
The vaccine, which ships in units of 975, is expected to arrive in North Carolina the week of Dec. 14.
The federal government determines each state’s allotment and North Carolina was allocated 85,800 doses for week one, which is based on “acute + ICU beds and then a correction factor of both population and number of healthcare workers in the county to account for places with low hospital beds as compared to overall population,” according to NCDHHS officials.
NCDHHS officials explained that due to large number of doses that Pfizer ships, state health officials had to prioritize hospitals where the number of healthcare workers were greater. Moderna’s vaccine, which still needs authorization by the FDA, can be shipped in 100-dose units, which should allow for greater distribution.
“Our goal has been to ensure vaccine is administered rapidly to those at risk of contracting COVID-19 or at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and minimize the risk of excess supply at any particular provider,” officials said.
NCDHHS officials stress this is just the allocation for the first week’s shipment, more will arrive weekly.
It’s unclear what North Carolina’s week two allotment will be and the list of hospitals receiving week those shipments is not known at this time.
The complete list of hospitals receiving the first week shipments is below:
- Blue Ridge HealthCare Hospitals, Inc
- Caldwell Memorial Hospital
- Cape Fear Valley Health System
- Hoke Hospital
- Bladen County Hospital
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Carteret County General Hospital
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- DLP Wilson Medical Center
- Duke Raleigh Hospital
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Moore Regional Hospital
- CaroMont Regional Medical Center
- Granville Health System
- Betsy Johnson Hospital
- Haywood Regional Medical Center
- Margaret R. Pardee Memorial Hospital (Henderson County Hospital Corporation)
- Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital
- Iredell Health System
- Johnston Health Services Corporation d.b.a. Johnston Health
- MH Mission Health, LLLP
- Nash UNC Health Care
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Onslow Memorial Hospital, Inc.
- Randolph Hospital, Inc DBA Randolph Health
- Rex Hospital, Inc
- Rutherford Regional Health System, Duke LifePoint
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
- CMC Enterprise
- Atrium Health Cabarrus (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
- Atrium Health Pineville (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
- Atrium Health Union (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
- Atrium Health Cleveland (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
- Atrium Health Lincoln (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
- Atrium Health Mercy, a facility of Carolinas Medical Center (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
- Atrium Health University City (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
- Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- Wesley Long Hospital
- Alamance Regional Medical Center, Inc.
- UNC Lenoir Health Care
- UNC Medical Center
- Vidant Medical Center
- Vidant North Hospital
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- High Point Medical Center
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
- WakeMed Cary Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
