Hanukkah begins virtually for Temple of Israel

”In order to be together, you have to meet people where they are in the way in which you can,” said Losben-Ostrov. “So for that, it meant having zooms, it meant Facebook, it meant phone calls and emails, delivery packages, contact-less pick up of our cake sale or whatever it might be and we had to get creative. I think in some ways we’ve actually seen people being able to draw closer to their faith and to rely on their faith.”