Hanukkah begins virtually for Temple of Israel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hanukkah begins Thursday, December 10 at sundown but like so many things the celebration will be different this year.
At the Temple of Israel in downtown Wilmington, Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov has embraced the virtual service experience as an opportunity to connect with people in a more frequent way as she tries to be a guiding light of faith in the face of a pandemic.
“We’re taking this very seriously,” she said. “We’ve lost too many people connected to our congregation in one way or another and we feel that we do have a moral responsibility to keep everyone safe.”
The Temple of Israel has been closed to in-person events since before Passover with the last in-person service on March 13.
”In order to be together, you have to meet people where they are in the way in which you can,” said Losben-Ostrov. “So for that, it meant having zooms, it meant Facebook, it meant phone calls and emails, delivery packages, contact-less pick up of our cake sale or whatever it might be and we had to get creative. I think in some ways we’ve actually seen people being able to draw closer to their faith and to rely on their faith.”
“Rabbi Emily” as she introduces herself hosts Zoom events daily and will offer multiple daily opportunities for connection throughout the holiday season.
Hanukkah is in many ways a celebration of the freedom of religion.
“It’s a time to bring light into a dark in the world and I think that’s a real message for us this year is that we’ve all experienced way too much darkness and we all have the opportunity to bring light,” she said. “One of the great things is that when we share light with someone else it doesn’t diminish your own it can only make it greater.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.