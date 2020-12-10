First Alert Forecast: a milder, and then a rainy, turn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a dry Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. The sun plus a southwest breeze should help temperatures swell to afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
In your extended forecast: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature even milder upper 60s and locally lower 70s for daily highs before temperatures take another chilly turn by the early to middle parts of next week.
Rain chances will vary as an active subtropical jet stream pattern develops. Right now, your forecast places odds at 20% for Friday, 20% for Saturday, 40% for Sunday, 60% for Monday, 20% for Tuesday, and 40% for Wednesday.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
