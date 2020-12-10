Citing ‘challenges’ with COVID-19 protocols, Bladen Co. officials say high schools will not participate in basketball this season

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - High shcools in Bladen County will not play basektball games under the current COVID-19 protocols required by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA).
The decision was made Wednesday in a meeting between the high school athletic directors and the superintendent, which identified the challenges that student-athletes are having with COVID restrictions and protocols.
The NCHSAA requires that all coaches and players wear masks at all times during practices and games.
A release from Bladen County Schools stated the following reasons teams not to play games moving forward.
“The high school AD’s and Superintendent discussed that the CDC notes that wearing a mask during strenuous, physical activity can make breathing more difficult. Additionally, sweat can make the mask wet, which impacts breathing and promote the growth of microorganisms. It is also important to note that people will react differently to physical activity while wearing a face-covering. Based on the current COVID protocols and scientific evidence, the AD’s and Superintendent collectively agreed that the high schools should not participate in basketball.”
Bladen County Schools will allow basketball teams to continue to workout players to help maintain their physical fitness and playing ability in the event that COVID conditions improve, thereby allowing for non-restrictive competitive play.
During the board of education’s December 14 regular meeting, the superintendent will propose that during the COVID restrictions and protocols of the 2020-2021 school year, the superintendent and athletic directors have the administrative authority to make a determination about athletic participation in high school sports.
