CFPUA issues boil water advisory

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A water main break on Carolina Beach Road has led to a boil water advisory effective immediately Thursday, December 10.
Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) crews are on the scene.
The following addresses are impacted: the 2100 through 2400 blocks of Carolina Beach Road; 2518 Carolina Beach Road; all of Morningside Drive; all of Stadium Drive; 344 to 450 Cape Fear Blvd.; and 416 Central Blvd.
Area residents expressed concern when their water was shut off around 5 p.m.
Approximately 40 residential and 40 commercial customers are impacted by the advisory which will cause periods of low or no pressure to water flow. This can cause back siphonage which has the potential to introduce water into the system.
Customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water. This is not necessary prior to bathing or showering.
Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.