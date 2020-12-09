“We will not solve a pandemic through arrest”: Police chief discusses enforcement of stay at home order

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Every time a new executive order is issued, law enforcement must interpret exactly what it means and what its role is in enforcing the rules.
Executive Order 181 issues a new directive: “safer at home overnight” with a curfew that ends alcohol sales earlier, closes some businesses earlier and urges everyone to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Former New Hanover County Commissioner and criminal defense attorney Woody White addressed the question many are asking about whether police can enforce it.
“Can a cop just stop me for driving a car on the road? Well of course not,” White said.
However, the order does say law enforcement can “enforce” the rules against people who commit “willful or repeated violations.”
In Wrightsville Beach, Police Chief David Squires hopes it won’t come to that.
“Frankly, this isn’t the kind of problem that we’re going to arrest our way out of,” he said. “Our role is to be a part of the community that has the shared goal of staying vibrant and staying healthy.”
Chief Squires says his officers have been briefed on the new order but that nothing has changed about individuals’ rights.
“By no means do the normal rules about having reasonable suspicion before we detain somebody go out the window,” he said. “Some people believe we should do more, others less, and as professionals in a public safety industry, we’ve got to be aware of how that balance is struck.”
He hopes the question will become more about how we can all work together to help everyone be healthy and prosperous.
“The idea of making this into a conflict is frankly counterproductive,” he said. “Nobody became a police officer to insist people stay at home. At the same time, nobody wants to get sick.”
He says police are partners in the community invested in the same things as everyone else including prosperity and health.
“We all want the same thing. We want businesses to thrive, people to be employed and be able to pay their bills,” he said. “We want everyone to be safe and we want those affected by this disease to be healthy.”
