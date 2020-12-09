NHCSO asking for help identifying man in Lowe’s larceny case

By WECT Staff | December 9, 2020 at 5:42 AM EST - Updated December 9 at 5:42 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Do you know this man? If so, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying him in relation to a lacreny case, according to a Facebook post.

The crime occurred on Nov. 13, 2020 at Lowe’s off S. College Road.

“If you can identify the individual in the attached photo, please contact: Detective Lugo @ (910)-798-4261 or to remain anonymous, visit the following link to submit a tip. If you submit a crime tip, please reference the case number. Thank you for your assistance. https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/,” according to the post.

