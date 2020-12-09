County leaders discuss decision to transition to Plan A: ‘Our goal was always to return students to the classrooms’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education and county Board of Commissioners held a joint news conference Wednesday to discuss the decision to transition Pre-K and K-5 elementary schools from Plan B to Plan A.
Plan A refers to face-to-face instruction five days a week, and will be effective Monday, Jan. 11. A full-time remote option will continue to be available to families not ready to transition back to in-person learning.
Board of Education Chair Stefanie Adams offered her thanks to county commissioners for their support for the plan, as well as the county’s monetary commitment to school system bonuses. The support and guidance of the county health department guided the decisions.
Members of the County Commission were also in attendance including Chairwoman Julia Olsen-Boseman.
“Education has been and will continue to be our board’s top priority. That’s why we voted unanimously to provide $750 bonuses for each New Hanover County School employee,” she said.
Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust explained that while elementary school students can return starting Jan. 11, middle and high school students and families will choose between full remote or Plan B schedule learning that has been in place since Oct 12. Students in those upper level grades who require additional resources will be permitted to attend classes in person four times a week.
Principals can also extend additional in person learning to students currently struggling or failing courses, Foust said.
“Our goal was always to return students to the classrooms as soon as it was safe to do so,” he said.
When it comes to the health risks associated with reopening schools, Director of New Hanover County Health Phillip Tarte offered some insights.
Tarte said, as of today, there have been 146 children diagnosed with COVID-19 between the ages of 5-10, and there are currently 22 students in that age group testing positive. There are no active clusters in the schools at this time, he said.
Tarte also explained that exposure to COVID-19 for children is generally not serious, and said that most cases of students testing positive are getting it from outside of the schools, not inside.
