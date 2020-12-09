Indochine opens express location in Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Indochine, one of Wilmington’s most popular restaurants, now has a second location.
Indochine Express, a smaller and more casual version of the Thai and Vietnamese restaurant, officially opened its doors for business on Wednesday in Monkey Junction. Indochine Express offers the same menu as the original location with a few exceptions, including sushi.
Owner Solange Thompson says that the opening process for the new restaurant was about 90 days. Thompson says the coronavirus was one of the reasons for opening an express location of her restaurant, giving customers a more accessible way to pick up Indochine.
Thompson also says it was time for the restaurant to expand to Monkey Junction, an area she claims needed a Thai restaurant with high quality dining and a fun atmosphere.
While Indochine’s original location has the capacity of about 200 occupants, Indochine Express holds 16 occupants.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.