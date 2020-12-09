First woman, next man on moon will come from these NASA 18

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. - NASA has named the 18 astronauts—half of them women—who will train for its Artemis moon-landing program.
The first woman and next man on the moon will come from this elite group.
The space agency is aiming for a moon landing by 2024, although the chances of that happening are growing increasingly dim.
The two astronauts who performed the world’s first all-female spacewalk last year made the cut: Christina Koch and Jessica Meir.
It’s a fairly young group, with most in their 30s or 40s. The oldest is 55, the youngest 32.
Click here to read the full story from WRAL.
Copyright 2020 WRAL. All rights reserved.