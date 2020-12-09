First Alert Forecast: gradually climbing temperatures...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with sun and southwest breezes gracing the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. With that, temperatures will have quickly abandoned their frosty and freezing beginnings for the middle and upper 50s by afternoon.
Your First Alert Forecast continues with a mostly clear and potentially frosty Wednesday night ahead of even more temperature gains. Expect daily highs to swell to around 60 Thursday and then deeper 60s to possibly lower 70s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Catch these numbers, an eventual spike in rain odds, and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can grab a full ten-day forecast for any spot you want with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.