Father of missing teen makes emotional plea for son’s return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neal Harrelson says he calls his son’s cell phone daily. The phone rings, but the 15 year old’s voicemail picks up. While it bothers him his son Landon isn’t answering the phone, it gives him a bit of hope since the phone is still charged.
Landon Harrelson was last seen by his family over two weeks ago on Nov. 23. They haven’t heard a word from him since.
“Everybody that knows him has called that phone, left several messages and every time that phone rings and the message comes on. So, for somebody who has been missing for 17 days, their phone is going to be dead if they don’t have it plugged in and the mailbox is going to be full.”
Still, Harrelson is worried. Tuesday night he made an emotional plea to his son on WECT’s 11:00 newscast.
“Just call me man. It’s been 17 days. This is not you. You’ve never done nothing like this before. Please just listen man. Just call me. You don’t have to call nobody else. Please just call us so I don’t have to worry. If I just hear your voice, I’ll be fine. So, whatever you got going on, don’t do this to me. I’m trying to hold myself together and man I don’t know where you’re at. Please son, call me.”
The Wilmington Police Department said the teen may be in the Raleigh area with Elijah Sachnoff and Cameron Nobel, both of whom are considered armed and dangerous. Police reports say Sachnoff is the missing teenager’s cousin but Harrelson says he doesn’t know where that information came from and that the two are not related.
Harrelson says it’s out of character for his son to just leave without reaching out to someone over the past two weeks.
“That boy is my son. I know his actions. I know how he thinks. I know his mindset. He’s not hiding. He don’t let people talk for him. He talks for himself. He’s bold. He’s just out in the open. He’s not hiding. Something is wrong.”
He’s hoping if anyone knows anything about his son’s disappearance, they’ll speak up.
Anyone can text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
