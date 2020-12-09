Deputies: Bladen County man accused of shooting neighbor dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said a man apparently took his own life after shooting his neighbor multiple times.
According to the sheriff’s office, dispatchers received a call around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday about a subject who was shot on Pages Lake Road in northern Bladen County. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery.
Deputies say during the investigation they identified the suspect as 51-year-old Anotonio Candelaria who was the victim’s neighbor. Deputies then put out an APB (all points bulletin) for Candelaria who was believed to be driving a white Nissan Rogue.
Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a sergeant with the sheriff’s office was near the Cape Fear River Lock and Dam #3 looking for Candelaria when he spotted the suspect vehicle. The sergeant confirmed it was the same vehicle, and while approaching it, he heard a gunshot.
“It was soon discovered that Candelaria had apparently taken his own life. Investigators were summoned to the scene and a secondary investigation was initiated,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.
The sheriff’s office says the victim in Tuesday’s shooting is in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing
