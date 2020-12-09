Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office sets up Safe Zone in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Safe Zone has been established at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in Whiteville, Sheriff Jody Greene has announced.
The sheriff’s office is encouraging the public to use the Safe Zone, located at 805 Washington Street, to complete property exchange transactions, like Craigslist or Marketplace transactions, and child exchanges for court-ordered visitations.
The Safe Zone, which is marked by green paint and signs, has 24-hour surveillance and enhanced lighting. Officials say a panic button also will be installed that will notify law enforcement when it is pressed.
“Sheriff Greene encourages citizens that plan to complete property exchanges at the Safe Zone, to take a friend or relative with them to complete the purchase and recommends telling a trusted person your plans and meeting time before you leave for the exchange,” a news release states.
The Safe Zone was made possible with funding from the International Paper Foundation Grant.
