CFPUA pushes back plan to restrict water for customers with unpaid water bills

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA leaders voted to delay a program Wednesday that will restrict water to their customers with delinquent bills.
The utility has seen the numbers of unpaid water bills continue to rise since the pandemic struck. As of December 1, the average delinquent balance has risen to $453, up significantly from an average of $277 recorded back on May 1.
As of this month, more than 6,000 residential customers are marked as being delinquent, contributing to a total of $2.2 million in unpaid water bills. Rate revenues from people paying their bills are essentially the utility’s sole source of funding.
Board members voted unanimously this summer to begin a pilot program that would install flow restrictors on a dozen properties in January of 2021. Wednesday, after hearing feedback from the community, board members created and passed a motion that pushed the program’s start date 60 days to March of 2021.
CFPUA spokesman Vaughn Hagerty says back when the pilot program initially passed, the community as a whole was in a different place with the pandemic.
“Well, I think, in September there was the sense that the pandemic had started to level off, maybe even decrease a little bit, and as we’ve seen lately, it has spiked significantly and I think that’s really put a focus on this,” said Hagerty.
The flow restrictor program was created as an alternative to disconnecting customers because of unpaid bills. CFPUA suspended shutoffs back in March, and continued the suspensions even after the governor’s executive order on utility shutoffs expired on July 30.
The idea developed this summer was to begin a pilot program first, utilizing flow restrictor devices on a dozen of the households with the oldest and largest unpaid balances. Leaders wanted to test whether or not limiting water flow, rather than shutting the water off completely, was an effective way to coax customers who hadn’t responded to previous outreach attempts into contacting the utility.
The flow restrictors reduce water pressure to approximately 10 percent. Tests indicate it would take close to 12 seconds to fill up a 12-ounce glass of water.
The utility says the devices give people enough water to provide for basic sanitation and cooking, but not everyone agrees. Board members, concerned citizens and nonprofit leaders all voiced their disagreement with the program Wednesday morning.
Each of the five speakers who voiced concern in the public comment section of the meeting said that much water is not enough for people to take care of themselves and their families.
“I can’t imagine being a mom or dad coming home to a one-year-old, still in diapers, trying to figure out what load of clothes I’m gonna wash, whether they’re going to get the child water, or how they’re going to cook. This should not be the kinds of things that citizens of New Hanover County should have to worry about,” said concerned citizen Diana Hill.
With coronavirus cases skyrocketing, there’s also concerns about taking away people’s ability to clean and sanitize.
“We’re not only against this for compassion sake—for humanity sake—which many of us are, but it’s also for our collective public health,” said executive director of the Financial Protection Law Center of Wilmington, Marie McIntyre.
The initial pilot program will only install a dozen of these devices in March, but if the board chooses to continue on, the full program could touch thousands of delinquent account holders this summer who have not responded to CFPUA’s attempts to reach out and work out a payment plan.
“Please call. Give us a call; we want to work with you,” begged Hagerty. “No utility, including CFPUA, wants to cut off anybody’s water.”
Leaders are directing folks that are feeling generous to help their neighbors and donate to CFPUA Assist, a non-profit fund that offers emergency financial assistance with water bills. You can donate by visiting their website here.
