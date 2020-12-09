Brunswick Sheriff’s Office says missing man could be in Florida, asks for public’s help

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - A missing man who was last seen on Dec. 4 could be in the Palm Harbor, FL area, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
Earnest James Pelkey, 40, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 4 at a home off Pigott Road in Shallotte. He was driving a black Honda with the tag number HKM4234 and is possibly in Florida, according to a BCSO Facebook post.
Pelkey is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, anyone with information should contact Detective Geiger at 910-398-1234.
