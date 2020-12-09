Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for a missing man last seen in October

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man they say was possibly last seen towards the end of October.
Jeremy Michael Randolph, 32, was “last seen leaving residence on Randolphville Rd. in Bolivia, on foot, possibly on 10/25/2020, wearing grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, a toboggan, and carrying a backpack,” according to the BCSO.
He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, he has brown hair and black eyes.
“Anyone with information should contact Det. Leonard at 910-363-7114,” a BCSO Facebook post reads.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.