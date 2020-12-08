Susi Hamilton will leave position on Governor Cooper’s administration to pursue other opportunities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Several cabinet secretaries, including Susi Hamilton, announced their intentions to step down in the coming weeks as Governor Roy Cooper transitions to his second term.
Cooper said these transitions are natural at the beginning of a new term.
“Four years ago, we assembled one of the strongest cabinets in the history of North Carolina. Susi Hamilton and Larry Hall have served this administration and our state with distinction, and I am grateful for their willingness to forego other opportunities during that time so they could help lead the state during my first term,” said Governor Cooper.
Hamilton will be leaving her position as Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) at the end of the year to pursue other interests.
“At this time in my career, I feel called to specifically refocus my energy and my efforts to help expand opportunity in eastern North Carolina and make the region stronger and more resilient,” said Hamilton. “Plans are in process for my next endeavor and I’m excited about this new opportunity. I’ll have more information to share in the next few weeks when they are finalized.”
While Secretary of the DNCR, Hamilton helped develop and launch Hometown Strong and oversaw distribution of internet hotspots for digital learning through NC Student Connect. She also led Governor Cooper’s Advisory Council on Film, Television and Digital Streaming and will continue to chair that Council.
From 2011 to 2017, leading up to her appointment to the Governor’s administration, Hamilton served three terms as state representative in District 18 of the North Carolina House of Representatives.
Professionally, she has a background in planning and founded Hamilton Planning, Inc. in 2007. She also served as Executive Director of Wilmington Downtown Inc. from 2001 to 2007.
