Request to extend and expand Carolina Beach amusement park and rides submitted

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the years Carolina Beach has been home to family fun on the boardwalk and known for its amusement park rides. The town has also seen significant growth in it’s central business district and land around the boardwalk area is quickly becoming developed leading many people to question whether or not the rides can continue with the dwindling space.
But visitors need not worry, plans are in place to make sure the rides return.
In an effort to ensure the rides return, the company behind Towne Place, the development in Carolina Beach that sits across from the boardwalk, is asking for an expansion and extension of a conditional use permit to allow for ride placements on lots around the area.
“With the 2009-2019 success of the first decade+ of amusements, arcades, rides and games at the historic boardwalk of Carolina Beach, the Applicant and Land Owner, is requesting an extension and an expansion of the original conditional use permit originally issued on April 14, 2009, modified in July of 2009 and January 15, 2010,” according to the request.
Carolina Beach Land Holdings LLC plans to utilize multiple lots they own in the Boardwalk area to bring the amusement rides and vendors back to CB,” according to Planning and Zoning documents.
If approved, the permit would be valid for another five years.
“The Conditional Use Permit has brought a family-oriented carnival consisting of a series of large mechanical rides, Kid’s rides, fun houses and food stands to the historic Carolina Beach Boardwalk since May of 2009. The applicant is requesting an extension of five years 2021 through 2026,” according to the application.
The rides would remain in place for no more than six months each year.
Some of these locations were already the locations of rides in the past, some are new.
These lots include:
- 100 Canal Drive
- 8 Cape Fear Blvd.
- 5 Carolina Beach Avenue South
- 7 Carolina Beach Avenue South
- 9 Carolina Beach Avenue South
- 9 Cape Fear Boulevard
- 1 Carolina Beach Avenue South
- 3 Boardwalk
- 101 Cape Fear Blvd.
Conditions are being recommended by town staff if elected officials approve the request.
Including:
- An annual site visit with staff and vendor prior to placement of rides to have a complete understanding of the locations of all rides, concessions, ticket booths, ground covering materials, and work trailers.
- Requests for utilities must be coordinated with TOCB Operations and be located in areas which have access to existing utilities
- Annual site layout will not infringe on any established TOCB Right-Of-Ways
The Carolina Beach Town Council will vote on Tuesday to set a public hearing for the request, and the town’s Planning and Zoning Board meets Thursday to discuss the details of the request.
